FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates ticked down on Tuesday on expectations the European Central Bank could cut rates by the end of the year as the debt crisis is hitting the economy hard. German business sentiment dropped for a fifth successive month in September to its lowest level since early 2010, indicating that the ECB's plan to buy the bonds of weak euro states has failed to convince firms the worst of the crisis is behind them. The ECB kept its main refinancing rate at a record low of 0.75 percent at its September policy meeting, but said the euro zone economy would probably contract this year more than it had previously expected. On Sunday, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure however poured cold water on hopes of a rate cut already next month, saying recent economic and inflation data do not justify another cut in interest rates. Euribor rates have fallen by around 85 percent since late last year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap long-term loans. On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.222 percent from 0.225 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also eased, slipping to 0.448 percent from 0.452 percent. One-week rates remained at 0.085 percent and Eonia overnight rates at 0.095 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates eased to 0.603 percent from 0.608 percent, while overnight dollar rates rose to 0.312 percent from 0.311 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 304 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB fell to 548 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)