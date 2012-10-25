FRANKFURT, Oct 25 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased further on Thursday, as the large amounts of excess liquidity in money markets exerted downward pressure on rates. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.201 percent from 0.202 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.398 percent from 0.399 percent. The shorter term one-week rate was unchanged at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.089 percent from 0.088 percent. Bank-to-bank lending rates have have taken a skyfall-like dive since November last year, having fallen almost 90 percent since then, when news broke that the ECB was going to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates also tracked lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.58231 percent from 0.58846 percent and overnight rates falling to 0.30000 percent from 0.30077 percent. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is extremely high at about 664 billion euros according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday a negative deposit rate was not realistic. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)