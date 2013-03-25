FRANKFURT, March 25 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Monday after Cyprus clinched a last-ditch deal with international lenders, easing worst fears of lending freezing up due to increasing distrust between banks. In return for a 10 billion euro bailout, Cyprus agreed to shut down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians. The deal includes a promise by the ECB to provide liquidity to the Bank of Cyprus, the country's largest bank, in accordance to the ECB's rules. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.214 percent from 0.215 percent. The six-month rate decreased to 0.336 percent from 0.339 percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.088 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.061 percent from 0.062 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.51000 percent from 0.51300 percent and one-week rates flat at 0.33100 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at 374 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)