FRANKFURT, June 25 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Tuesday, heading higher after the U.S. central bank's signal it will end easy money cast doubts over further support measures from the European Central Bank. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last Wednesday the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year. Such a step towards an exit from accommodative policies is still far off in Europe, where the ECB kept its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5 percent on June 6. ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure stressed on Tuesday that Europe's central bank could still take policy action, and would keep an open mind about fresh measures. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, nonetheless rose to 0.225 percent from 0.221 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.345 percent from 0.341 percent and the one-week rate edged up to 0.105 percent from 0.104 percent. The overnight Eonia rate was unchanged at 0.084 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.45889 percent from 0.46000 percent and one-week rates up at 0.29444 percent from 0.29222 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 254 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros.