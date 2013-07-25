FRANKFURT, July 25 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate remained unchanged on Thursday after surveys
suggested euro zone private industry returned to growth in July,
easing pressure on the European Central Bank to further loosen
monetary policy.
Markit's flash Eurozone Composite purchasing managers' index
jumped to an 18-month high in July.
German business morale also rose slightly more than expected
in July, edging up for a third straight month, data from the Ifo
institute showed on Thursday.
The bounce back to growth supported the interbank rates,
which had already been trending higher since Bundesbank chief
Jens Weidmann said on July 11 the ECB had not "tied itself to
the mast" with its forward guidance on low interest rates.
Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on
future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest
rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its
first use of so-called forward guidance.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
was unchanged at 0.225 percent.
The six-month rate ticked up to 0.344 percent
from 0.343 percent and the one-week rate inched up
to 0.108 percent from 0.107 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
decreased to 0.104 percent from 0.105 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.49000 percent from 0.48500 percent while one-week
rates remained at 0.30333 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector fell to 236 billion euros, but is still high enough to
keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its monthly bulletin last Thursday that as
long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold,
estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion
euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay
slightly above the deposit rate".
The ECB's main refi rate is currently at 0.5 percent and the
deposit rate at zero.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)