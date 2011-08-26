FRANKFURT, Aug 26 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates resumed their recent climb on Friday, as
deep-seated concerns about the economic outlook outweighed
downward pressure from an excess of liquidity.
A worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears a recession is
looming have seen money markets clam up and prompted banks to
stock up on limit-free ECB funding, pushing liquidity back to
exceptionally high levels. .
The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
rose to 1.540 percent on Friday, having paused at 1.539 percent
on Thursday.
Other key rates moved in the opposite direction. Six-month
Euribor rates dropped to 1.744 percent from 1.745
percent from 1.743 percent, while 12-month rates
fell to 2.083 percent from 2.085.
One-week Euribor rates , most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity -- at 109 billion euros on Friday
according to Reuters calculations -- dipped to 1.108 percent
from 1.110 percent.
Overnight rates fixed at 0.890 on Thursday from
0.896 percent, well below the ECB's 1.5 percent headline
interest rate .
Banks took 134 billion euros in the ECB's latest offering of
7-day funding on Tuesday, slightly below expectations of 140
billion, but huge against the ECB's calculation that markets
were already oversupplied to the tune of 107 billion euros.
There were no takers for the ECB's offering of dollar
funding on Wednesday, helping ease fears about euro zone banks'
access to dollar markets, after the facility was used last week
for the first time since February.
Earlier this month the central bank also reintroduced
six-month funding, a crisis tactic it had previously mothballed,
while it also extended limit-free funding in all its lending
operations up until mid-January.
Most significantly, it has also started buying sovereign
bonds again. It bought 14.2 billion euros last week figures on
Monday showed, having bought a record 22 billion euros the week
before.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out
further interest rate hikes for the next couple of years and
also see around a 30 percent chance that the bank may be forced
to cut rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)
(Editing by John Stonestreet)