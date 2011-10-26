FRANKFURT, Oct 26 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates were steady on Wednesday as money markets prepared
for the ECB's first injection of one-year liquidity in over a
year and a half.
Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
remained at 1.588 percent ahead of the results of the new
one-year ECB tender at 0915 GMT.
With the prospect of extra liquidity about to hit the
system, other rates fell. Six-month Euribor inched
down to 1.785 from 1.788 percent and longer-term 12-month rates
dropped to 2.117 percent from 2.124 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates , traditionally the
most influenced by excess market liquidity, fell to 1.147
percent from 1.151 percent, while overnight interest rates
dipped to 0.932 percent on Tuesday.
Worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and its impact on
banks, continue to weigh against the current heavy overhang of
money market liquidity, provided mainly by the ECB.
Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also underscore the
tensions money markets face. Banks parked over 200 billion euros
at central bank overnight, showing that banks are willing to
accept a lower interest rate from the central bank rather than
risk lending to each other.
On top of that, the use of the ECB's emergency overnight
lending facility remained elevated at 3.5 billion euros, figures
on Tuesday showed.
At a summit on Wednesday, European leaders are expected to
deliver their latest plan of action to tackle Greece's debt
problems, a recapitalisation of euro zone banks, and an
expansion of the European bailout fund's firepower.
The European Central Bank reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools earlier this month, including one-year
liquidity injections, although the moves have done little to
encourage banks to start lending to each other again.
It will offer the first of two promised one-year lending
operations on Tuesday and is due to announce the results on
Wednesday. It will also offer
three-month loans.
Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds.
Excess market liquidity stands at 203 billion
euros, according to Reuters calculations.
The ECB's liquidity measures are expected to keep the euro
money market heavily oversupplied with liquidity for the
foreseeable future, maintaining downward pressure on interbank
lending rates.
At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 197
billion euros, down from 201 billion euros the previous week but
in line with expectations.
