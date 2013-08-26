FRANKFURT, Aug 26 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate held steady on Monday as European Central Bank
policymakers offered mixed views on the prospect of further
interest rate cuts.
The euro zone economy emerged from recession in the second
quarter and a survey last week showed business activity across
the euro zone picked up this month at a faster pace than
expected.
ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said last week he saw no
reason at the moment to cut rates. His colleague, Bundesbank
President Jens Weidmann, told Germany's Handelsblatt that he saw
no change in the ECB's current monetary policy stance.
But Cypriot central bank governor Panicos Demetriades told
Bloomberg that a rate cut was still "on the cards", but added
that the most recent data was "more encouraging".
The ECB holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 5.
On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained unchanged at 0.225 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.345
percent from 0.344 percent and the one-week rate
increased to 0.106 percent from 0.105 percent. The overnight
Eonia rate edged down to 0.077 percent from 0.079
percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
staying at 0.50667 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.30833
percent from 0.30667 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 238 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
A Reuters poll of traders showed last week they did not
expect euro zone money market rates to rise significantly even
if excess liquidity drops below the 200 billion euro level.
The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit
rate at zero.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)