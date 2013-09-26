FRANKFURT, Sept 26 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Thursday after European Central Bank policymakers played down speculation of the ECB flooding markets with additional long-term funds in the near term. ECB Chief Mario Draghi said on Monday the central bank was ready to use any instrument, "including another LTRO, if needed" to ensure market rates do not cripple the nascent recovery. But several ECB policymakers dampened expectations for imminent action on Tuesday, saying nothing had been decided and that the central bank had not even discussed any specific steps to channel more money to banks. Recent survey indicators have pointed to a slow recovery in the euro zone, but Draghi is anxious to keep market interest rates low and was given a helping hand by the U.S. Federal Reserve's holding fire on withdrawal of its own stimulus last week. Loans to households and companies in the euro zone contracted further in August, ECB data showed on Thursday, indicating that the currency bloc's recovery is still fragile. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, held steady at 0.221 percent. The six-month Euribor rate remained at 0.337 percent while the one-week rate ticked up to 0.102 percent from 0.101 percent. The overnight Eonia rate was unchanged at 0.077 percent on Wednesday. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector is at 215 billion euros. Short-term money market rates are seen to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)