FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates ticked up on Thursday after the ECB's much-hyped
reintroduction of 1-year liquidity added little cash to money
markets and the results of the latest EU crisis summit raised
hopes leaders may finally be making progress.
Banks took 57 billion euros on Wednesday in the first of two
new offerings of one-year loans by the ECB, but a move by banks
to simultaneously cut back their intake of shorter term ECB
loans resulted in just 16 billion euros being added to overall
liquidity levels.
Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose
in reaction to the move to 1.590 percent from 1.588 percent, the
highest since early August.
Rates in longer maturities followed suit. Six-month Euribor
inched up to 1.788 percent from 1.785 percent and
longer-term 12-month rates increased to 2.119
percent from 2.117 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates , traditionally the
most influenced by excess market liquidity, bucked the trend and
fell to 1.140 percent from 1.147 percent. Overnight interest
rates rose to 0.946 percent on Wednesday.
Worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and its impact on
banks, continue to weigh against the current heavy overhang of
money market liquidity, provided mainly by the ECB.
In the early hours of Thursday, European leaders made
progress on their plans to recapitalise banks and scale up the
size of the euro zone's 440 billion euro bailout fund. (for
story click )
Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also underscore the
tensions money markets face. Banks parked 204 billion euros at
the central bank overnight, showing that banks are willing to
accept a lower interest rate from the central bank rather than
risk lending to each other.
On top of that, the use of the ECB's emergency overnight
lending facility remained elevated at 1.9 billion euros, figures
on Wednesday showed.
The European Central Bank reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools earlier this month, including one-year
liquidity injections, although the moves have done little to
encourage banks to start lending to each other again.
Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds.
Excess market liquidity stands at 201 billion
euros, according to Reuters calculations.
The ECB's liquidity measures are expected to keep the euro
money market heavily oversupplied with liquidity for the
foreseeable future, maintaining downward pressure on interbank
lending rates.
At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 197
billion euros, down from 201 billion euros the previous week but
in line with expectations.
