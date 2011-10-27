FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates ticked up on Thursday after the ECB's much-hyped reintroduction of 1-year liquidity added little cash to money markets and the results of the latest EU crisis summit raised hopes leaders may finally be making progress.

Banks took 57 billion euros on Wednesday in the first of two new offerings of one-year loans by the ECB, but a move by banks to simultaneously cut back their intake of shorter term ECB loans resulted in just 16 billion euros being added to overall liquidity levels.

Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose in reaction to the move to 1.590 percent from 1.588 percent, the highest since early August.

Rates in longer maturities followed suit. Six-month Euribor inched up to 1.788 percent from 1.785 percent and longer-term 12-month rates increased to 2.119 percent from 2.117 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates , traditionally the most influenced by excess market liquidity, bucked the trend and fell to 1.140 percent from 1.147 percent. Overnight interest rates rose to 0.946 percent on Wednesday.

Worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and its impact on banks, continue to weigh against the current heavy overhang of money market liquidity, provided mainly by the ECB.

In the early hours of Thursday, European leaders made progress on their plans to recapitalise banks and scale up the size of the euro zone's 440 billion euro bailout fund. (for story click )

Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also underscore the tensions money markets face. Banks parked 204 billion euros at the central bank overnight, showing that banks are willing to accept a lower interest rate from the central bank rather than risk lending to each other.

On top of that, the use of the ECB's emergency overnight lending facility remained elevated at 1.9 billion euros, figures on Wednesday showed.

The European Central Bank reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools earlier this month, including one-year liquidity injections, although the moves have done little to encourage banks to start lending to each other again.

Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds. Excess market liquidity stands at 201 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.

The ECB's liquidity measures are expected to keep the euro money market heavily oversupplied with liquidity for the foreseeable future, maintaining downward pressure on interbank lending rates.

At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 197 billion euros, down from 201 billion euros the previous week but in line with expectations.

