FRANKFURT, Jan 27 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates reached almost 11-month lows on Friday, pushed
down by the half a trillion euros worth of 3-year loans pumped
into the financial system by the ECB last month and the prospect
of more to come.
The European Central Bank's tidal wave of cash has seen the
amount of excess liquidity in the banking system balloon. It
hit a record high of 535 billion euros last week,
cash which is putting heavy downward pressure on the rates banks
charge each other in open markets.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.138 percent from 1.142 percent, the lowest since the
beginning of March last year.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.433 percent from 1.439 percent, while
12-month rates dropped to 1.768 percent from 1.773
percent.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity - fell to 0.410 percent from 0.411 percent on
Thursday. Overnight rates eased to 0.377 percent from
0.379 percent the previous day.
Already awash with liquidity, banks are finally showing
signs of reducing their intake of ECB funding. They took 20
billion euros in Wednesday's 3-month loan handout, 25 billion
euros less they borrowed in October and were paying back.
The amounts are unlikely to be significant enough to halt
the current slide in market rates, however.
Counteracting the reductions is the fact that the ECB made
changes recently to its rules on the size of the buffer banks
have to maintain at the central bank, a move it calculates has
left banks with an extra 100 billion euros to play with. (For
story click )
Market rates are also expected to come under renewed
downward pressure in the coming months as additional
ultra-cheap, long-term money enters the system.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month he
expects "substantial demand" for the ECB's second 3-year loan
handout on Feb. 29, while some economists and market experts
also believe the bank may hold at least one more operation after
that.
One factor that may slow the drop in market rates, however,
is that ECB policymakers appear to be hinting that the bank has
cut interest rates far enough for now.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, in an interview
published on Tuesday, said there were signs that the euro zone
economy was stabilising.
Interbank money markets, often the source of lending to the
wider economy, remain dysfunctional as a result of the ongoing
euro zone debt crisis. While short-term lending has improved in
recent weeks, money market traders say banks remain reluctant to
lend to peers for longer than a month.
With high amounts of excess liquidity in the system, banks
are currently depositing much of the extra cash back at the ECB.
Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528
billion euros at the peak of the ECB's last reserves period last
week and currently stand at a still-hefty 465 billion euros.
Short-term market rates are well below the main policy rate
due to the excess cash, and the overnight deposit rate at 0.25
percent serves as a floor for money markets.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)