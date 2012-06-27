FRANKFURT, June 27 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to fresh two-year lows on Wednesday, pulled
down by growing expectations for an ECB interest rate cut and
the central bank's fresh move to make it easier for troubled
banks to access its ultra-cheap funding.
The ECB loosened its rules on Friday on accepting
traditionally hard-to-value Asset-Backed Securities in its
lending operations, which is expected to provide struggling
banks with at least an extra 100 billion euros of usable
collateral. (for story click )
Money market rates have more than halved since the central
bank flooded the money market with over a trillion euros of
cheap three-year funding, but the slide has levelled off in
recent weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight rates
have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate.
With markets awash with low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts
as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open
markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB.
A cut in the ECB deposit rate - which policymakers have
backed in recent weeks - would lower that floor.
On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, fell to
0.652 percent from 0.653 percent, which is the lowest since
April 2010.
Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.926
percent from 0.928 percent. Shorter-term one week rates
, continued to hover near all-time lows remaining
at 0.323 percent, while overnight rates climbed to
0.330 percent from 0.328 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
climbed to 0.972 percent from 0.966
percent while overnight rates fell to 0.340 percent
from 0.341 percent.
ECB policymakers have given fresh hints in recent days that
the bank could cut interest rates, a move that would open up
room for a further drop in market rates.
"Cutting rates is certainly an option as far as our monetary
policy is concerned," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
told the Financial Times last week.
"It was discussed at the last Governing Council meeting and
I would expect the next council to discuss it again," he
added.(for story click )
Earlier this month, the ECB extended its promise to supply
banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next
year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if
the benefit of its twin three-year LTROs proved not to have been
enough.
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 741
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked 747 billion euros overnight. Before the
financial crisis, the amounts were minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)