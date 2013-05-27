FRANKFURT, May 27 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate rose slightly on Monday, finding a floor after
improving economic data reduced expectations of more monetary
easing by the European Central Bank.
On Friday, the Ifo survey showed German business morale
improved far more than expected in May, rebounding after two
months of falls and suggesting Europe's largest economy is
slowly picking up speed after a sluggish first quarter.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank
would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut
rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The
ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, firmed to
0.201 percent from 0.200 percent, bumping along a support level
after a steady downtrend since mid-March.
The six-month rate edged up to 0.295 percent from 0.294
percent and the one-week rate rose to 0.084
percent from 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
rose to 0.081 percent from 0.078 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.46222 percent from 0.46111 percent and one-week
rates falling to 0.27889 percent from 0.28444 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 270 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)