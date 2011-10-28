FRANKFURT, Oct 28 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates rose on Friday after the ECB's much-hyped
reintroduction of 1-year liquidity added little cash to money
markets and question marks remained over banks' health following
the latest EU crisis summit.
Banks took 57 billion euros on Wednesday in the first of two
new offerings of one-year loans by the ECB. But a move by them
to simultaneously cut back their intake of shorter term ECB
loans resulted in just 16 billion euros being added to overall
liquidity levels.
Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose
on Friday to a new 2-1/2 month high of 1.592 percent from of
1.590 percent.
Rates in longer maturities followed suit. Six-month Euribor
climbed to 1.793 percent from 1.788 percent and
longer-term 12-month rates increased to 2.129
percent from 2.119 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates , traditionally the
most influenced by excess market liquidity, bucked the trend,
falling to 1.136 percent from 1.140 percent. Overnight interest
rates fixed lower at 0.923 percent on Thursday.
Worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and its impact on
banks, continue to weigh against the current heavy overhang of
money market liquidity, provided mainly by the ECB.
In the early hours of Thursday, European leaders made
progress on their plans to recapitalise banks and scale up the
size of the euro zone's 440 billion euro bailout fund although
question marks remain over whether it will be enough to bring
the debt crisis under control. (for story click )
Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also underscored the
tensions dominating money markets. Banks parked 218 billion
euros at the central bank overnight, taking the lower interest
rate from the ECB rather than risk lending to each other.
On top of that, the use of the ECB's emergency overnight
lending facility remained elevated at 2.7 billion euros, figures
on Friday showed.
The central bank reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools earlier this month, including one-year
liquidity injections, although the moves have done little to
encourage banks to start lending to each other again.
Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds.
Excess market liquidity stands at 215 billion
euros, according to Reuters calculations.
The ECB's liquidity is expected to keep the euro money
market heavily over supplied with liquidity for the foreseeable
future, maintaining downward pressure on interbank lending
rates.
At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 197
billion euros, down from 201 billion euros the previous week but
in line with expectations.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)