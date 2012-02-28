FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates fell further below the European Central Bank's
benchmark lending rate of 1 percent on Tuesday in anticipation
of another huge wave of ultra-cheap liquidity from the ECB's
next dose of 3-year funding on Wednesday.
After the ECB injected 489 billion euros in its first
installment of 3-year loans in December, economists polled by
Reuters are expecting Wednesday's second tranche to gush another
half a trillion euros into the banking system.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.991 percent from 0.997 percent on Friday, hitting the
lowest level since October 2010.
Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.285 percent from 1.292 percent, while
1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.620
percent from 1.627 percent.
Short-term rates, the most heavily influenced by excess
liquidity which currently stands at a massive 464 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations, also fell.
One week rates ticked down to 0.360 percent
from 0.361 percent, while overnight rates decreased to
0.360 percent from 0.368 percent.
Although they remain well above the low of 0.634 percent
they hit in early 2010, 3-month lending rates have dropped by
roughly a third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks
three-year money back in December.
The market does not believe rates will drop as far as in
2010. Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed markets were anticipating
rates to fall to 0.89 percent by next month, with an
additional drop to 0.76 percent by the end of the year.
In anticipation of this week's tender of 3-year cash, banks
have more than halved their intake of 1-month loans and instead
increased their use of weekly ECB funds, money they will be
easily able to drop again once they have digested the 3-year
cash.
Thanks to the first 489 billion euro cash-injection in
December, the euro zone managed to avoid a credit crunch as bank
lending to companies stabilised in January, ECB data showed on
Monday.
The cash is also having a positive impact on both the money
market and euro zone bond markets, such as Spain and Italy.
Money market experts also report that some banks are now
prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three
months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long
loans were hard to come by in the open market.
Despite the apparent success of the measure, the ECB wants
its second 3-year tender to be the last as central bank sources
say they are worried banks will become too reliant on the funds.
Unlike in normal times, the enormous amounts of excess cash
in the money market is keeping short-term market rates well
below the ECB's main 1 percent policy rate. The bank's 0.25
percent overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for market
rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
