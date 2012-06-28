FRANKFURT, June 28 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates inched up slightly on Thursday as EU leaders head to a summit more openly divided than at any time since the euro crisis began, increasing money market tensions.

The ECB is due to meet a week from Thursday to decide on the euro zone's interest rates and 48 out of 71 economists in a Reuters poll expect the bank to cut rates below the current record low of 1.00 percent.

A growing number of economists expect the ECB to cut the rate it pays banks for overnight deposits to zero from 0.25 percent at the moment.

This could also push money market rates lower. But with hopes of decisive action taken by political leaders fading, money market rates reversed recent falls and ticked up.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, inched up to 0.653 percent from 0.652 percent.

Six-month Euribor rates also edged up, to 0.929 percent from 0.926 percent. Shorter-term one week rates continued to hover near all-time lows and fell to 0.321 percent from 0.323 percent. Overnight rates inched up to 0.331 percent from 0.330 percent.

Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates rose to 0.980 percent from 0.972 percent while overnight rates remained unchanged at 0.340 percent.

Money market rates have more than halved since the central bank flooded the money market with over a trillion euros of cheap three-year funding, but the slide has levelled off in recent weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight rates have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate.

With markets awash with low-cost cash, the ECB's deposit rate acts as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB.

ECB policymakers have given fresh hints in recent days that the bank could cut interest rates, a move that would open up room for a further drop in market rates.

"There is no doctrine that interest rates cannot fall below 1 percent," ECB chief economist Peter Praet was quoted as saying on Thursday. "They (rate cuts) are justified if they contribute to guaranteeing price stability in the medium term."

The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.

High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 763 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 773 billion euros overnight. Before the financial crisis, the amounts were minimal.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

