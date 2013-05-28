FRANKFURT, May 28 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates ticked down on Tuesday, after expectations of more
monetary easing by the European Central Bank resurfaced.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday that
the central bank can still cut interest rates further to
stimulate the economy if needed.
ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank
would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut
rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The
ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.199
percent from 0.201 percent.
The six-month rate edged up to 0.297 percent from 0.295
percent and the one-week rate rose to 0.085
percent from 0.084 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
rose to 0.082 percent from 0.081 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
remaining at 0.46222 percent and one-week rates falling to
0.27778 percent from 0.27889 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 268 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)