FRANKFURT, Dec 29 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell for the sixth session running on Thursday, pushed down by a funding glut after banks took almost half a trillion euros at the European Central Bank's first-ever injection of 3-year liquidity.

Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros last week in the first of two opportunities to access the longer-term money -- operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending.

But despite being awash with liquidity, banks still appear distrustful and prefer to deposit their money at the ECB's overnight facility than lend to each other.

Latest figures show banks deposited 437 billion euros at the central bank -- just off a record high reached the previous day. Emergency overnight borrowing also remained elevated at above 4 billion euros.

The intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has left a growing pack of banks virtually locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB. In response the ECB has already reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools.

Last week's bumper liquidity boost was the ECB's latest and most dramatic effort to bolster banks' finances.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.369 percent from 1.387 percent on Wednesday.

Longer-term rates also fell. Six-month rates eased to 1.625 percent from 1.640 percent, while 12-month rates eased to 1.955 percent from 1.967 percent.

One-week rates - most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which was 444 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - fell to 0.704 percent from 0.836 percent.

Overnight rates fell to 0.402 percent from 0.417 percent.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

