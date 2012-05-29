FRANKFURT, May 29 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates remained at two-year lows on Tuesday, held down by the huge weight of excess cash created by the ECB's twin LTROs and a growing belief the bank will have to cut euro zone interest rates in the coming months.

The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent again this month, has poured more than 1 trillion euros ($1.25 trillion) of ultra-cheap, three-year funds into the banking system since the end of last year, halving interbank lending rates.

Adding to the downward pressure, weaker-than-expected economic data last week prompted a flurry of economists to revise interest rate cut forecasts, with many now expecting at least one 0.25 percentage point cut in the coming months, possibly as early as next week. (click )

Having experienced a near-vertical six-month drop, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending, remained at 0.673 percent on Tuesday.

Six-month Euribor rates hit new two-year lows, sliding to 0.951 percent from 0.954 percent. One-year rates dropped to 1.240 p e rcent from 1.242 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates edged up to 0.319 percent from 0.318 percent, while overnight rates dropped to 0.322 percent.

Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed . Three-month rates fell to 0.919 percent from 0.925 percent while overnight rates climbed to 0.312 percent from 0.311 percent.

The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last half a year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.

The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what.

High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 742 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal.

Tensions are being further highlighted by heavier than usual use of costly ECB overnight loans, although it fell to just over 2 billion euros over the weekend, from almost 4 billion. (for story click )

The ECB will also announce on June 6 for how long it plans to extend the arrangement where commercial banks can borrow as much as they want at its lending operations. A Reuters poll on Monday showed the majority of traders expect an extension of more than a year.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

