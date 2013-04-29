FRANKFURT, April 26 The most closely followed Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Monday as markets were assessing whether the European Central Bank will cut interest rates in its Thursday meeting. Pressure is growing on the ECB to cut interest rates further after weak business survey data and a drop in German business morale in April, while loan demand in the euro zone tumbled in the first three months of the year. ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio reiterated on Wednesday that the ECB stood ready to act should the economy deteriorate further, saying the bank still had room to cut rates below the current record low of 0.75 percent. His colleague on the Executive Board, Joerg Asmussen, however, said that lower rates would have little impact on economies in the euro zone's crisis-stricken south, because lower interest rates are not filtering through to consumers and businesses in those countries. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained unchanged at 0.207 percent. The six-month rate ticked down to 0.317 percent from 0.318 percent while the one-week rate remained at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate inched down to 0.082 percent from 0.083 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were higher, with three-month rates rising to 0.479 percent from 0.478 percent and one-week rates edging up to 0.303 percent from 0.302 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 321 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)