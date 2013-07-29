FRANKFURT, July 29 The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Monday, as markets are seeing less of a chance of the European Central Bank further loosening monetary policy in its meeting later this week. Improving economic data has eased pressure on the ECB to act and a Reuters poll showed that 69 of 70 economists expect the central bank to refrain from rate cuts on Thursday. Data showed on Monday that Italian manufacturing business morale rose in July for the third month in a row. Last week, Markit's flash Eurozone Composite purchasing managers' index jumped to an 18-month high in July and German business morale also rose slightly more than expected. The data supported the interbank rates, which had already been trending higher since Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said on July 11 the ECB had not "tied itself to the mast" with its forward guidance on low interest rates. Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its first use of so-called forward guidance. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.226 percent. The six-month rate ticked down to 0.342 percent from 0.343 percent and the one-week rate decreased to 0.107 percent from 0.109 percent. The overnight Eonia rate decreased to 0.097 percent from 0.098 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were unchanged, with three-month rates remaining at 0.48833 percent and one-week rates at 0.30167 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 231 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its monthly bulletin last Thursday that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". The ECB's main refi rate is currently at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)