FRANKFURT, Aug 30 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates held steady for a second day running on Tuesday,
as concerns about the economic outlook balanced downward
pressure from an excess of liquidity.
A worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears a recession is
looming have seen money markets freeze up and prompted banks to
stock up on limit-free ECB funding, pushing liquidity back to
exceptionally high levels. .
The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
remained at 1.540 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates inched up to 1.747
percent from 1.745 percent, while 12-month rates
crept to 2.085 percent from 2.084.
One-week Euribor rates , most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity -- currently at 106 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations -- bucked the trend and eased
to 1.104 percent from 1.109 percent.
Overnight rates meanwhile dropped to 0.869 percent
on Monday from 0.874 percent, well below the ECB's 1.5 percent
headline interest rate .
Banks took 121.7 billion euros in the ECB's latest offering
of 7-day funding on Tuesday, below expectations of 130 billion.
It is also due to hand out 3-month money on
Wednesday.
There were no takers for the ECB's offering of dollar
funding last Wednesday, helping ease fears about euro zone
banks' access to dollar markets, after the facility was used the
previous week for the first time since February.
Earlier this month the central bank also reintroduced
six-month funding, a crisis tactic it had previously mothballed,
while it also extended limit-free funding in all its lending
operations up until mid-January.
Most significantly, it has also started buying sovereign
bonds again. (for latest stories click
)
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out
further interest rate hikes for the next couple of years and
also see around a 30 percent chance that the bank may be forced
to cut rates early next year.
On Monday ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet gave a clear
hint that the bank had abandoned any hopes it still harboured to
raise rates further, saying its view of inflation risks were
currently "under study". (for story click )
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)
(Editing by John Stonestreet)