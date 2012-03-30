FRANKFURT, March 30 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to a new 21-month lows on Friday as the ECB's
injection of over 1 trillion euros into the euro zone's
financial system over the past couple of months continued to
exert downward pressure.
The ECB gave euro area banks over 1 trillion euros in the
form of 3-year loans in December and February to revive the
inter-bank lending market. Since the first dose in December,
Euribor rates have fallen by about 45 percent.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.777 percent from 0.783 percent, the lowest level since the
late June 2010.
Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month
rates fell to 1.078 percent from 1.084 percent and
12-month rates dropped to 1.416 percent from 1.420
percent.
The one-week rate, which continues to bump
around all-time lows, dipped to 0.316 percent from 0.317
percent. Overnight rates fell to 0.349 percent on
Thursday from 0.352 percent.
Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark three-month rate remains above the
euro-era low of 0.634 percent it hit in early 2010.
Futures markets see further falls, however, on expectations
the ECB will keep limit-free liquidity available for the
foreseeable future and that official interest rates stay at
their current record low of 1 percent for an extended spell.
The ECB's recent cash injections have helped the money
market but the situation remains difficult. Banks are parking
much of their excess cash back at the ECB's overnight facility,
with the latest data showing the amount at 786 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)