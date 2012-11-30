FRANKFURT, Nov 30 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose for the second day running on Friday, bottoming out after a year-long downtrend as expectations of further interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank fade. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last November when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. But the impact of the excess liquidity has now been largely priced in and there is uncertainty about whether the ECB will cut interest official rates further, helping support market rates. Only a handful of the 71 economists polled by Reuters this week said the ECB will trim its main rate from 0.75 percent to 0.5 percent next Thursday. They were split down middle over the possibility of a rate cut early next year. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, edged up on Friday to 0.191 percent from 0.190 percent. The six-month rate dipped to 0.344 percent from 0.345 percent and the one-week rate eased to 0.077 percent from 0.078 percent. The overnight Eonia rate also dipped, to 0.072 percent from 0.073 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.58154 percent from 0.59692 percent and one-week rates dipping to 0.35077 percenr from 0.36000 percent. The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is still extremely high at 621 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said last month a negative deposit rate was not realistic. Asked about the idea earlier this month, Draghi said: "We haven't discussed (that)." Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)