FRANKFURT, Nov 30 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates rose for the second day running on Friday,
bottoming out after a year-long downtrend as expectations of
further interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank fade.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last
November when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with
ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
But the impact of the excess liquidity has now been largely
priced in and there is uncertainty about whether the ECB will
cut interest official rates further, helping support market
rates.
Only a handful of the 71 economists polled by Reuters this
week said the ECB will trim its main rate from 0.75 percent to
0.5 percent next Thursday. They were split down middle over the
possibility of a rate cut early next year.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, edged up on Friday
to 0.191 percent from 0.190 percent.
The six-month rate dipped to 0.344 percent from 0.345
percent and the one-week rate eased to 0.077
percent from 0.078 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
also dipped, to 0.072 percent from 0.073 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.58154 percent from 0.59692 percent and one-week
rates dipping to 0.35077 percenr from 0.36000 percent.
The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in
euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for
the money market.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
still extremely high at 621 billion euros, according to Reuters
calculations.
With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight.
Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some
have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny said last month a negative deposit rate was not
realistic.
Asked about the idea earlier this month, Draghi said: "We
haven't discussed (that)."
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
