FRANKFURT, April 30 The most closely followed Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Tuesday as markets were mulling the chances that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates at its Thursday policy meeting. Pressure is growing on the ECB to reduce rates further after weak business survey data and a drop in German business morale in April, while loan demand in the euro zone tumbled in the first three months of the year. Inflation in the euro zone fell to 1.2 percent, well below the ECB's target of below, but close to 2 percent. ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio reiterated last week that the ECB stood ready to act should the economy deteriorate further, saying the bank still had room to cut rates below the current record low of 0.75 percent. His colleague on the Executive Board, Joerg Asmussen, however, said that lower rates would have little impact on economies in the euro zone's crisis-stricken south, because lower interest rates are not filtering through to consumers and businesses in those countries. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained unchanged at 0.207 percent. The six-month rate ticked down to 0.315 percent from 0.317 percent while the one-week rate remained at 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.085 percent from 0.082 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.478 percent from 0.479 percent and one-week rates decreasing to 0.302 percent from 0.303 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 313 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)