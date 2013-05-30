FRANKFURT, May 30 The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates was unchanged on Thursday, holding steady after a rise in German inflation and as the European Central Bank weighs up whether to take fresh policy action next week. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month the bank would monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates again, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB cut its main rate to 0.5 percent in May. But ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday the bank had not yet decided whether to cut into negative territory the deposit rate it pays commercial banks for holding their money overnight. German inflation also rose more than forecast in May, though it remained at very subdued levels. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.2 percent. The six-month rate inched up to 0.299 percent from 0.298 percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.087 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.076 percent from 0.084 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates easing to 0.46111 percent from 0.46222 percent and one-week rates steady at 0.28111 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 266 billion euros, helping keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)