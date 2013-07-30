FRANKFURT, July 30 The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate rose slightly on Tuesday as positive economic surveys reinforced market expectations for the European Central Bank to leave interest rates unchanged this week. Improving economic data has eased pressure on the ECB to act when it meets on Thursday, and a Reuters poll showed that 69 of 70 economists expect the central bank to refrain from rate cuts. A survey released on Tuesday showed euro zone economic sentiment rose in July, and last week, Markit's flash euro zone composite purchasing managers' index jumped to an 18-month high in July. The data supported the interbank rates, which had already been trending higher since Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said on July 11 the ECB had not "tied itself to the mast" with its forward guidance on low interest rates. Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its first use of so-called forward guidance. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, edged up to 0.227 percent from 0.226 percent. The six-month rate dipped to 0.341 percent from 0.342 percent and the one-week rate fell to 0.106 percent from 0.107 percent. The overnight Eonia rate decreased to 0.092 percent from 0.097 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates remaining at 0.48833 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.30500 percent from 0.30167 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 235 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". The ECB's main refi rate is currently at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)