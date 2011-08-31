FRANKFURT, Aug 31 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates edged higher on Wednesday, pushed up by concerns about the outlook for the economy and euro zone banks that outweighed downward pressure from an excess of liquidity in the system.

A worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears a recession is looming have seen money markets freeze up and prompted banks to stock up on limit-free ECB funding, pushing liquidity back to exceptionally high levels. .

The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending -- ticked up to 1.542 percent from 1.540 percent.

Six-month Euribor rates inched up to 1.749 percent from 1.747 percent, while 12-month rates rose to 2.089 percent from 2.085.

One-week Euribor rates , most heavily influenced by excess liquidity -- currently at 111 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- dipped to 1.101 percent from 1.104 percent.

Overnight rates eased to 0.865 percent on Tuesday from 0.869 percent, putting them further from the ECB's 1.5 percent headline interest rate .

The excess liquidity bloating money markets and keeping downward pressure on some bank to bank lending rates is set to remain high.

Banks took 122 billion euros in the ECB's latest offering of 7-day funding on Tuesday, slightly below expectations of 130 billion. They also took 49.4 billion in the latest handout of 3-month loans against forecasts of 50 billion.

There were no takers for the ECB's offering of dollar funding for the second week running on Wednesday, helping ease fears about euro zone banks' access to dollar markets, after the facility was used earlier this month for the first time since February.

Earlier this month the central bank also reintroduced six-month funding, a crisis tactic it had previously mothballed, while it also extended limit-free funding in all its lending operations up until mid-January.

Most significantly, it has also started buying sovereign bonds again. (for latest stories click )

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out further interest rate hikes for the next couple of years and also see around a 30 percent chance that the bank may be forced to cut rates early next year.

1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)