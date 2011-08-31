FRANKFURT, Aug 31 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates edged higher on Wednesday, pushed up by concerns
about the outlook for the economy and euro zone banks that
outweighed downward pressure from an excess of liquidity in the
system.
A worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears a recession is
looming have seen money markets freeze up and prompted banks to
stock up on limit-free ECB funding, pushing liquidity back to
exceptionally high levels. .
The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
ticked up to 1.542 percent from 1.540 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates inched up to 1.749
percent from 1.747 percent, while 12-month rates
rose to 2.089 percent from 2.085.
One-week Euribor rates , most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity -- currently at 111 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations -- dipped to 1.101 percent
from 1.104 percent.
Overnight rates eased to 0.865 percent on Tuesday
from 0.869 percent, putting them further from the ECB's 1.5
percent headline interest rate .
The excess liquidity bloating money markets and keeping
downward pressure on some bank to bank lending rates is set to
remain high.
Banks took 122 billion euros in the ECB's latest offering of
7-day funding on Tuesday, slightly below expectations of 130
billion. They also took 49.4 billion in the latest handout of
3-month loans against forecasts of 50 billion.
There were no takers for the ECB's offering of dollar
funding for the second week running on Wednesday, helping ease
fears about euro zone banks' access to dollar markets, after the
facility was used earlier this month for the first time since
February.
Earlier this month the central bank also reintroduced
six-month funding, a crisis tactic it had previously mothballed,
while it also extended limit-free funding in all its lending
operations up until mid-January.
Most significantly, it has also started buying sovereign
bonds again. (for latest stories click
)
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out
further interest rate hikes for the next couple of years and
also see around a 30 percent chance that the bank may be forced
to cut rates early next year.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)
(Editing by Patrick Graham)