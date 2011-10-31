FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates fell slightly on Monday after the ECB's
reintroduction of 1-year liquidity added some cash to the
financial system and markets continued to mull the impact of the
latest EU summit decisions.
Banks took 57 billion euros on Wednesday in the first of two
new offerings of one-year loans by the ECB. But a move by them
to simultaneously cut back their intake of shorter-term ECB
loans resulted in 16 billion euros being added to overall
liquidity levels.
Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
on Monday to 1.591 percent from 1.592 percent.
Rates in longer maturities followed suit. Six-month Euribor
decreased to 1.788 percent from 1.793 percent and
longer-term 12-month rates inched down to 2.121
percent from 2.129 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates , traditionally the
most influenced by excess market liquidity, remained at 1.136
percent, while overnight interest rates fixed lower at
0.919 percent on Friday.
Worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and its impact on
banks, continue to weigh against the current heavy overhang of
money market liquidity, provided mainly by the ECB.
In the early hours of Thursday, European leaders made
progress on their plans to recapitalise banks and scale up the
size of the euro zone's 440 billion euro bailout fund although
question marks remain over whether it will be enough to bring
the debt crisis under control. (for story click )
Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also underscored the
tensions dominating money markets. Banks parked a two-week high
of 248 billion euros at the central bank overnight, taking the
lower interest rate from the ECB rather than risk lending to
each other.
On top of that, the use of the ECB's emergency overnight
lending facility remained elevated at 2.9 billion euros, figures
on Monday showed.
The central bank reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools earlier this month, including one-year
liquidity injections, although the moves have done little to
encourage banks to start lending to each other again.
Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds.
Excess market liquidity stands at 221 billion
euros, according to Reuters calculations.
The ECB's liquidity is expected to keep the euro money
market heavily over supplied with liquidity for the foreseeable
future, maintaining downward pressure on interbank lending
rates.
At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 197
billion euros, down from 201 billion euros the previous week but
in line with expectations.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)