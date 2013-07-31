FRANKFURT, July 31 The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate inched up slightly on Wednesday as the latest economic data painted a more benign picture of the euro zone economy, giving the European Central Bank less reason to cut interest rates further. Improving economic data has eased pressure on the ECB to act when it meets on Thursday, and a Reuters poll showed that 69 of 70 economists expect the central bank to refrain from rate cuts. Annual inflation remained stable at 1.6 percent in July, while unemployment fell for the first time in more than two years in June, data showed on Wednesday. A survey released on Tuesday showed euro zone economic sentiment rose in July, and last week, Markit's flash euro zone composite purchasing managers' index jumped to an 18-month high in July. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, edged up to 0.228 percent from 0.227 percent. The six-month rate remained unchanged at 0.341 percent and the one-week rate rose to 0.107 percent from 0.106 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.099 percent from 0.092 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.49000 percent from 0.48833 percent and one-week rates remaining at 0.30500 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector was at 226 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)