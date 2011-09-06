FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates edged down on Tuesday, as a large liquidity
overhang fuelled by central bank funding bloated money markets
and outweighed concerns about the euro zone's economic outlook
and the health of its banks.
A worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears a recession is
looming have seen money markets freeze up and prompted banks to
stock up on limit-free ECB funding over the last two months.
The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
fell to 1.534 percent from 1.537 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates eased to 1.732 percent
from 1.734 percent, while 12-month rates decreased
to 2.066 percent from 2.071 percent.
One-week Euribor rates , most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity -- currently at a hefty 126
billion euros according to Reuters calculations --
dipped to 1.089 percent from 1.091 percent.
Overnight rates rose to 0.873 percent on Monday
from 0.868 percent, but were still a long way off the ECB's 1.5
percent headline interest rate .
The excess liquidity bloating money markets and keeping
downward pressure on some bank-to-bank lending rates is set to
remain high.
Banks took 115 billion euros in the ECB's latest offering of
7-day funding on Tuesday, slightly less than expectations of 118
billion. Last week they took 49.4 billion in the latest handout
of 3-month loans, bang in line with forecasts.
There were no takers for the ECB's offering of dollar
funding for the second week running last Wednesday, helping ease
fears about euro zone banks' access to dollar markets, after the
facility was used late last month for the first time since
February.
The central bank also reintroduced six-month funding last
month, a crisis tactic it had previously mothballed, while it
also extended limit-free funding in all its lending operations
up until mid-January.
Most significantly, it has also started buying sovereign
bonds again, spending 57 billion euros since reactivating the
controversial purchases early last month. (for latest stories
click )
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out
further interest rate hikes for the next couple of years and now
see a good chance the ECB may revert back to rate cuts as early
as December. (for analysis click )
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)