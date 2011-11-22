* Banks rush to ECB for 1.25 pct funding as tensions rise

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 Euro zone banks' demand for European Central Bank funding surged to a two-year high on Tuesday, as fast spreading sovereign debt worries left lending markets virtually frozen and the ECB the only available funding option for many institutions.

Intensifying fears about the financial health of Italy and Spain have further hurt the interbank money market over the last fortnight as banks have continued to scale down the list of peers to which they are prepared to lend.

The ECB's weekly, limit-free handout of funding underscored the widespread problems on Tuesday with 178 banks requesting a total of 247 billion euros.

The amount was the highest since mid-2009 and well above both the 220 billion expected by traders polled by Reuters on Monday and the 230 billion taken last week.

"We don't need to look far for signs of tension in the money markets, with the ECB acting as the main intermediary with 1) deposits parked at ECB at elevated levels and 2) MRO usage also now increasing sharply," said IFR strategist Divyang Shah.

"The ECB is the main vehicle through which the money markets are able to make transactions, highlighting that we have not just a liquidity crisis on our hands but also heightened concerns over solvency," he said.

The ECB has reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools over recent months in a bid to try and calm tensions again, including ultra long-term one-year liquidity injections.

So far, however, the moves have done little to revive interbank lending. Banks are now borrowing more than 500 billion euros but data shows almost two thirds of that money is being deposited back at the ECB, compared to around one third after the collapse of Lehman Brothers back in 2008.

Rising tensions have also seen market rates reverse some of the falls sparked by this month's surprise ECB rate cut.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fixed unchanged at 1.467 percent just before the results of the ECB's operation.

Six-month rates edged up to 1.695 percent from 1.694 percent while 12-month rates were fractionally higher at 2.030 percent, from 2.029 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity which currently stands at a hefty 257 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- also rose, climbing to 0.910 from 0.905 percent.

Bucking the trend, overnight rates dropped to 0.705 percent on Monday down from Friday's fixing of 0.722 percent.

