(Updates)

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 6 Key measures of financial risk remained at elevated levels with banks increasingly reluctant to lend to each other on growing fears that the intractable euro zone debt crisis is beginning to take a toll on its biggest economies Germany and France.

Standard and Poor's warned of a possible rating cut to 15 euro zone countries including France and Germany if EU leaders fail to agree a comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a key summit this week.

A downgrade to the ratings of the euro zone's biggest economies could send jitters across financial markets, making banks more reluctant to lend to each other. It could also dent the scope for leveraging the euro zone rescue fund by compromising its triple-A rating.

"There is still significant stresses and shortages in the euro money market. I don't expect (there) to be anything different up to the year-end," Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro said.

Bond markets stabilized on Monday on hopes that a make-or-break EU summit on Friday would set out a plan to tackle the euro zone crisis and as Italy passed key austerity measures.

Last week, top central banks around the world said that they would take steps to prevent a credit crunch among Europe's banks which are struggling to cope with the euro zone's debt crisis.

Euro zone banks trimmed their intake to 252.1 billion euros from 265.5 billion last week, a fraction below expectations of traders polled by Reuters..

The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and overnight indexed swap rates -- an indicator of financial stress - stood at 92 basis points -- near its highest in nearly three years hit on Dec. 1 at 93 bps.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose in response to 1.472 percent from 1.470 percent.

Overnight deposits remained extremely elevated at 328 billion euros on Tuesday, close to the highest since June 2010, when banks were stocking up funds to prepare to pay back the first of three huge ECB one year loans.

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Ron Askew)