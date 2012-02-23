By William James and Marc Jones

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Feb 23 Euro priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell closer to 1 percent on Thursday, on expectations the European Central Bank's next dose of three-year funding will send another wave of ultra-cheap liquidity into the market.

Key three-month interbank lending rates are at the lowest level in over a year and are closing in on the ECB's benchmark interest rate of 1 percent in anticipation that next Wednesday's second offer of ECB funds will pour another half a trillion euros into the banking system.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured euro lending between banks and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell further on Thursday to 1.014 percent from 1.021 percent, hitting their lowest level since January last year.

Analysts said unless the demand for ECB loans was well in excess of current expectations, there was limited scope for a fall far below the 1 percent level with much of the liquidity injection's impact already showing in forward prices.

Reuters polls of economists and traders showed demand was forecast to be just under half a trillion euros.

"If we do see a massive takeup it's possible for rates to come down a bit, but it's going to be difficult to see them fall significantly further from here," said one London based market strategist.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed markets were anticipating rates to fall to 0.92 percent by next month, with an additional drop to 0.82 percent by the end of the year.

The LIBOR rate, fixed by a smaller panel of banks in London, was also trending lower. The benchmark three-month rate fell to 0.93421 percent. Forward rate agreements showed Libor was expected to bottom out at around 0.80 percent in the second half of the year.

LAST TENDER

Despite the apparent success of the measures, illustrated by strong outperformance of peripheral euro zone bonds, the ECB wants its second 3-year tender to be the last as central bank sources say they are worried banks will become too reliant on the funds.

Further monetary easing through a cut in the central bank's interest rate - which would in turn provide fresh downward momentum for interbank rates - is unlikely until the effects of the three-year loans can be assessed.

Analysts said the key gauge of LTRO's (long term refinancing operation) success would be how much of the money is finding its way into the real economy in the shape of greater bank lending to businesses and consumers.

"Until we see a recovery in inter-bank lending and transmission of the excess cash to small and medium enterprises, we remain sceptical of the long-term success of the LTROs," Credit Suisse strategists said in a research note.

With high amounts of excess liquidity in the system and the money market still dysfunctional, banks are depositing much of the extra cash back at the ECB.

Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528 billion euros at the beginning of the year and topped the half a trillion mark again last week at the peak of the ECB monthly reserves cycle. (editing by Anna Willard)