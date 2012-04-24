(Adds Libor, Euribor futures pricing)

FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 24 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates reached new 22-month lows on Tuesday, weighed down by the record amount of cash the European Central Bank has pumped into financial markets since late last year.

The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent earlier this month, has poured more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap, three-year funds into the banking system since the end of December.

The huge surplus of money supply has driven down the cost of borrowing on the interbank market, taking rates to half of what they were last August.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell further on Tuesday, hitting 0.727 percent compared to 0.731 percent on Monday - the lowest since mid-June 2010.

The London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) for euros, which is set by a smaller panel of banks, also fell. The three-month rate slipped to 0.65071 percent, reversing a small rise seen in the previous session.

Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates followed the broader downward trend. Three-month rates fell to 0.936 percent from 0.947 percent

TESTING THE FLOOR

Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains some way above the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.

The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates, as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what.

With the ECB expected to keep limit-free liquidity available and interest rates at their record low for the foreseeable future, further falls in Euribor rates are expected.

Euribor futures contracts <0#FEI:> show markets expect the rate to hit a low of 67 basis points in September, before slowly rising back towards 1 percent by March 2014.

High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to high use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility. Banks parked 768 billion euros there on Tuesday. In normal times the amounts are minimal.