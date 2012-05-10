FRANKFURT, May 10 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new 23-month lows on Thursday, with the European Central Bank's trillion euros of long-term loans continuing to exert downward pressure on market rates.

The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent at its monthly meeting last Thursday, has poured more than 1 trillion euros of ultra-cheap three-year funds into the banking system since the end of December, driving interbank rates to half of what they were last August.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, inched lower on Thursday, hitting 0.690 percent from 0.691 percent - the lowest since May 2010.

Six-month rates fell further below 1 percent to 0.977 percent from 0.978 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.276 percent from 1.277 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates continued to bump around all-time lows. The rate dipped to 0.317 percent from 0.318 percent. Overnight rates fell to 0.344 percent from 0.346 percent.

Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed. Three-month rates rose to 0.915 percent from 0.910 percent while overnight rates fell to 0.315 from 0.318 percent.

Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months, the benchmark euro-priced three-month rate remains above the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.

The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what.

With the ECB expected to keep limit-free liquidity available and interest rates at their record low for the foreseeable future, further falls in Euribor rates are expected.

High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 696 billion euros on Wednesday. In normal times the amounts are minimal.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)