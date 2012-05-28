FRANKFURT, May 28 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to new two-year lows on Monday, dragged down
by the ECB's recent deluge of ultra-cheap bank loans and a
growing expectation it will have to cut euro zone interest rates
again in the coming months.
The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent
again this month, has poured more than 1
trillion euros ($1.25 trillion) of cheap long-term funds into
the banking system since the end of last year, halving interbank
lending rates.
Weaker-than-expected economic data last week also prompted a
flurry of economists to change their forecasts for interest
rates, with many now forecasting at least one 0.25 percentage
point cut in the coming months, possibly as early as next month.
(click )
Extending its near-vertical six-month drop, three-month
Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of
unsecured interbank euro lending, fell to 0.673 percent from
0.675 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates also hit two-year lows
sliding to 0.954 p ercent from 0.956 percent, as did one-year
rates which dropped to 1.242 p e rcent from 1.246
percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates hovered near all
time lows, remaining unchanged from 0.318 percent, while
overnight rates dropped to 0.323 percent.
The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months
has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within
touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where
banks parked 760 billion euros overnight. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.
Tensions are being further highlighted by heavier than usual
use of costly ECB overnight loans, although it fell to just over
2 billion euros over the weekend, from almost 4 billion. (for
story click )
The ECB will also announce on June 6 for how long it plans
to extend the arrangement where commercial banks can borrow as
much as they want at its lending operations.
