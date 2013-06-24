(Changes dateline, updates throughout) By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, June 24 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit new multi-month highs and Euribor futures came under selling pressure as the prospect of reduced central bank stimulus prompted investors to dump assets across the board. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last Wednesday the U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year. The rise in short-term interest rates was expected to pose an additional obstacle for euro zone economies as officials try to revive growth and could see the European Central Bank taking a more accomodative verbal stance, after it disappointed some in the market at its last monetary policy meeting, analysts said. "The bottom line is, all else being equal, the path from here can be towards higher yields and you really need something to serve as a catalyst to bring back down some of those moves higher we've seen at the short end," Simon Peck, rate strategist at RBS said. "We really need some soothing comments from the ECB and some more dovish rhetoric before we can move lower." The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit its highest since February at 0.221 percent, up from 0.216 percent the previous session. The six-month rate also hit its highest since February at 0.341 percent and the one-month rate was at its highest since August 2012 at 0.128 percent. Euribor futures <0#FEI:> were down sharply across the 2013-2018 strips. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.084 percent from 0.082 percent. Ultimately, analysts expect a gloomy economic backdrop to keep the European Central Bank cautious on the euro zone outlook, limiting the scope for a rise in short-term interest rates. The ECB kept its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5 percent on June 6. ECB President Mario Draghi said then the Governing Council had discussed a raft of options but decided to leave them on the shelf. But he has also said the central bank stands ready to act if needed. Against that backdrop, RBS's Peck saw value in contracts showing where one-year Eonia rates will be in one year's time, which last traded at 0.55 percent. "(That's) because we do think the ECB is committed to maintaining the accommodative monetary stance that Draghi has reiterated on several occasions," he added. (Additional Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)