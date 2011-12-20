* Weak 1-week take-up suggests strong demand for 3-yr loan

* Banks park funds in ECB one-day liquidity operation

* Key bank-to-bank lending rates steady (Adds detail from ECB liquidity operations, trader comment)

By Eva Kuehnen

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 Europe's lenders almost halved their intake of European Central Bank one-week refinancing money on Tuesday as they geared up to take full advantage of the ECB's first ever injection of unlimited and ultra-cheap three-year funding.

Banks have the first of two opportunities to get three-year money this week, with allotment announced on Wednesday.

In anticipation of the ECB's latest and most dramatic move to help lenders bolster their finances, banks cut their weekly intake of ECB funding to 169.024 billion euros.

They also took 141.925 billion euros in ECB one-day loans, which the bank introduced to bridge the gap between an expiring one-week tender and its three-year operation.

"It was expected that quite a lot would go from the MRO (main refinancing operation) to the three-year," a money-market trader said.

"We can expect quite a good take-up of the three-year."

He expected demand for the three-year loan of about 200 billion euros, which compared with a median estimate of 250 billion euros in a Reuters poll. Forecasts in the poll ranged from 50 billion euros to 450 billion euros.

Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates steadied on Tuesday ahead of the ECB's fresh liquidity injection.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, remained at 1.418 percent Tuesday despite the prospect of a flood of new cash.

Longer-term rates fell. Six-month rates ticked down to 1.667 percent from 1.668 percent while 12-month rates ticked down to 2.000 percent from 2.002 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates - most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which slipped but remains at a still hefty 299 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - inched up to 0.760 percent from 0.759 percent.

Overnight rates rose to 0.583 percent from 0.569 percent.

The recent intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has left a growing pack of banks virtually locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB.

By offering banks three-year loans for the first time in its history, the ECB is trying to make it easier for banks to roll over large amounts of debt due to mature in the first quarter as interbank markets tense up and uncertainty grows.

Some 725 billion euros of bank debt matures in 2012 - 100 billion more than this year - with 282 billion euros due in the first quarter alone, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The ECB is concerned that banks, which also have to meet higher capital requirements, will cut lending to companies and households to cope with the funding challenges.

The ECB said on Monday risks to financial stability in the euro zone increased considerably in the second half of this year, largely due to contagion effects from the debt crisis and bank funding strains. \

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on

* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on

* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph'

1 week

2 week

3 week

1 month

2 month

3 month

4 month

5 month

6 month

7 month

8 month

9 month

10 month

11 month

1 year

(Additional reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)