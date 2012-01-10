* ECB allots 111 bln euros in weekly-tender, less than
expected
* Overnight deposits at ECB hit fresh record at 482 bln
euros
* Euribor rates hit fresh 9-month lows
FRANKFURT, Jan 10 The European Central
Bank's weekly funds attracted less demand than expected from
euro zone banks, awash with cash after the ECB's recent
ultra-cheap offer of 3-year loans, which is also weighing on
bank-to-bank lending rates.
Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros ($623
billion)late last month in the first of two opportunities to
access the 3-year loans - operations the ECB hopes will minimise
the chances of them responding to the region's debt crisis by
slashing lending.
Having gorged themselves on 3-year funding, banks are now
trimming their intake of shorter-term ECB loans, cutting the use
of one-week funding on Tuesday by another 20 billion euros to
111 billion euros. Traders in a Reuters poll had expected the
ECB to allot 125 billion euros.
With the month-long reserves maintenance period coming to an
end on Jan. 17, some banks may already have the funds they are
required to hold and have therefore less need to tap the ECB's
weekly funds, a money market trader said.
"Some banks already fulfill their cash reserves," the trader
said. "If they don't really need the money, they take less. They
are more careful," he added.
With no end to the euro zone's debt crisis in sight, banks
have been choosing safety over profit, pushing overnight
deposits at the ECB to record highs of 482 billion euros on
Tuesday.
The ECB pays 0.25 percent interest for overnight deposits,
well below the 0.372 percent at which banks could lend out their
spare cash on interbank markets.
This strategy is also reflected in the ECB's latest call to
absorb the money it has spent on its government bond buy
programme - 213 billion euros - in which banks' total bids
overshot the target by 164 billion euros.
Generous ECB liquidity has ballooned the amount of excess
cash in the financial system, and with the traditionally tense
end-of-year period now fading in the rearview mirror, the
funding overhang is starting to exert a freer influence on
lending rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.267 percent, the lowest since early April and down from
1.276 percent the previous day.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
eased to 1.545 percent from 1.553 percent, while
12-month rates fell to 1.875 percent from 1.882
percent.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, which rose to 422 billion euros according to
Reuters calculations - fell to 0.530 percent from
0.546 percent. Overnight rates fixed at 0.372 percent
on Monday, up from Friday's 0.357 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)