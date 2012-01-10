* ECB allots 111 bln euros in weekly-tender, less than expected

* Overnight deposits at ECB hit fresh record at 482 bln euros

* Euribor rates hit fresh 9-month lows

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 The European Central Bank's weekly funds attracted less demand than expected from euro zone banks, awash with cash after the ECB's recent ultra-cheap offer of 3-year loans, which is also weighing on bank-to-bank lending rates.

Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros ($623 billion)late last month in the first of two opportunities to access the 3-year loans - operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending.

Having gorged themselves on 3-year funding, banks are now trimming their intake of shorter-term ECB loans, cutting the use of one-week funding on Tuesday by another 20 billion euros to 111 billion euros. Traders in a Reuters poll had expected the ECB to allot 125 billion euros.

With the month-long reserves maintenance period coming to an end on Jan. 17, some banks may already have the funds they are required to hold and have therefore less need to tap the ECB's weekly funds, a money market trader said.

"Some banks already fulfill their cash reserves," the trader said. "If they don't really need the money, they take less. They are more careful," he added.

With no end to the euro zone's debt crisis in sight, banks have been choosing safety over profit, pushing overnight deposits at the ECB to record highs of 482 billion euros on Tuesday.

The ECB pays 0.25 percent interest for overnight deposits, well below the 0.372 percent at which banks could lend out their spare cash on interbank markets.

This strategy is also reflected in the ECB's latest call to absorb the money it has spent on its government bond buy programme - 213 billion euros - in which banks' total bids overshot the target by 164 billion euros.

Generous ECB liquidity has ballooned the amount of excess cash in the financial system, and with the traditionally tense end-of-year period now fading in the rearview mirror, the funding overhang is starting to exert a freer influence on lending rates.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.267 percent, the lowest since early April and down from 1.276 percent the previous day.

Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates eased to 1.545 percent from 1.553 percent, while 12-month rates fell to 1.875 percent from 1.882 percent.

One-week rates - most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which rose to 422 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - fell to 0.530 percent from 0.546 percent. Overnight rates fixed at 0.372 percent on Monday, up from Friday's 0.357 percent.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom) ($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)