FRANKFURT, March 29 Excess liquidity and the prospect of a long period of record low interest rates drove euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates lower on Thursday, hitting a fresh 20-month low.

The European Central Bank has flooded the financial market with over 1 trillion euros in 3-year loans - or LTROs - to ease banks' funding stress. Since the first dose of cheap money in December, Euribor rates have dropped by about 45 percent.

The ECB's intervention has helped calm financial markets and revived the unsecured debt market, but since issuing its second tranche in February the ECB has stressed that it will not do more, putting the onus on governments to implement reforms.

The majority of economists in a Reuters poll of about 100 economists expect the ECB to hold interest rates at a record low of 1 percent until late 2013 at least, adding that the next move would be a rise rather than another cut.

"The view of our economists here at UBS is that the ECB will hold rates pretty much right until the end of 2013, which is as far as they forecast, and market pricing reflects a low probability of rate changes as well," said Andrew Rowan, interest rate derivatives strategist.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 0.783 percent on Thursday - the lowest level since the start of July 2010 - from 0.787 percent the previous day.

"It is in-line with an ongoing trend downwards, and the reasons for that include the very high level of excess liquidity in the system as a result of the two 3-year LTROs," Rowan said.

The three-month euro Libor rate fixed at 0.68814 percent from 0.69157 percent. The rate has dropped by almost half a percentage point this year.

Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.084 percent from 1.090 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.420 percent from 1.426 percent.

The one-week rate, which continues to bump around all-time lows, dipped to 0.317 percent. Overnight rates inched down to 0.352 percent from 0.353 percent.

"It is going to be difficult for EONIA to fall much further than the low thirties unless the ECB actually cuts its deposit rate," Rowan said. The ECB offers banks 0.25 percent for overnight deposits, a rate that marks a floor for market rates.

Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months, the benchmark three-month rate remains above the euro-era low of 0.634 percent it hit in early 2010.

The market believes that rates may fall close to those levels in the coming months. Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed markets were anticipating 3-month rates to fall to 0.65 percent by September.

The ECB's recent cash injections have helped the money market but there are scant signs that the funds are moving out into the wider economy to spur growth. Banks are parking much of their excess cash back at the ECB's overnight facility, with the latest data showing the amount at 777 billion euros.

