FRANKFURT, July 18 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to all-time lows on Wednesday, driven down by
record low European Central Bank interest rates and the decision
to stop paying interest altogether on money deposited at the
central bank overnight.
The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates because banks
lend to rivals only if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank.
The ECB hopes its unprecedented move, which means banks now
get nothing if they park their spare cash there, will nurture a
return to more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to
look for more profitable options.
Although some money market experts fear the cut could
backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move, plus a
growing belief the ECB could continue to cut rates, has had an
immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit an all-time
low of 0.464 percent on Wednesday, down from 0.470 percent.
The equivalent Libor rate, also at a record low,
fell by 1 basis point to 0.34464 percent. Libor is set by a
smaller panel of London-based banks.
Overnight rates bucked the trend rising to 0.119
percent from 0.114 percent. However, they remain 20 basis points
below where they were before the ECB cut rates.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fixed lower at 0.919 percent, while
overnight dollar rates dipped to 0.33857 percent from 0.33929
percent.
Euribor rates, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates
, are currently under investigation after it emerged a
number of banks were falsely submitting the Libor rates they
pay.
DEPOSIT FLOWS INCREASING
Banks transferred almost half a trillion euros from the
ECB's deposit facility to their current accounts at the central
bank when its zero deposit rate came into force last week.
But with the monthly reserves cycle now in its stride and
fewer options available for banks to juggle their funding, the
money has now started to trickle back again.
A total of 382 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Moving in the other direction, the amounts
in banks' current accounts dipped to 490.8 billion euros.
