FRANKFURT, March 19 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose on Tuesday as money markets were alarmed by a
decision by euro zone leaders to part-fund a rescue of Cyprus by
taxing bank deposits.
Cyprus's government proposed on Tuesday to spare small
savers from a divisive tax on bank deposits in a last-minute
attempt to win parliamentary backing for an international
bailout and avoid default and a banking collapse.
The euro zone struck a deal on Saturday to hand Cyprus a
bailout worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion), but demanded
depositors in its banks forfeit some money to stave off
bankruptcy despite the risks of a wider bank run.
ECB President Mario Draghi assured banks unlimited access to
ECB funding for as long as needed at his monthly news conference
on March 7 - a pledge that has helped keep interbank lending
rates low. But the Cyprus deal rattled markets.
On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.207 percent from 0.206 percent.
The six-month rate rose to 0.330 percent from 0.326 percent,
while the one-week rate remained at 0.080 percent.
The overnight Eonia rate inched down to 0.069 percent
from 0.070 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.50700 percent from 0.50800 percent and one-week
rates rising to 0.31800 percent from 0.31500 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at around 400 billion euros ($518.32 billion), above
the lowest level since the ECB started its 3-year liquidity
operations, but still high enough to keep market rates below the
ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
($1 = 0.7684 euros)
($1 = 0.7717 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)