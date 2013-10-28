FRANKFURT, Oct 28 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates rose on Monday as the amount of excess liquidity
in the financial system dropped further below a key benchmark.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what
the banking system needs to function - dropped to 177.7 billion
euros ($245.12 billion), the third session in a row that it was
below the 200 billion euro threshold, where it starts to put
upward pressure on market rates.
The fall took it to the lowest level since September 2011,
well before the ECB flooded markets with over 1 trillion euros
of long-term loans.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once
excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
The central bank has previously said it is prepared to pump
more long-term cheap cash into the banking system or even start
charging banks to keep spare cash at the ECB, if market rates
rise too quickly for comfort.
Recent comments by policymakers, however, have discounted
the possibility of that happening soon. ECB Executive Board
member Yves Mersch said on Thursday the central bank saw signs
of improvement in bank funding, which means it may not have to
deploy further stimulus measures.
On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.229 percent from 0.228 percent.
The one-week rate was unchanged at 0.102
percent, while the six-month Euribor rate rose to
0.349 percent from 0.345 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
stayed at 0.096 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7250 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Mike
Collett-White)