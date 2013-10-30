FRANKFURT, Oct 30 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates remained unchanged on Wednesday after a European Central Bank policymaker said there was no "realistic" prospect for a cut in interest rates. Ewald Nowotny, ECB Governing Council member, told MNI on Tuesday the euro zone recovery was getting stronger and that another cut in interest rates would have limited impact. There was, however room for manoeuvre in terms of liquidity provision, he said. "I do not think that having a negative deposit rate is a realistic perspective, but I also do not see a realistic perspective of lowering the main policy rate," Nowotny said. "Where there is room for discussion is with regard to liquidity provision. There I see room for manoeuvre. But not with interest rates," he said. His comments challenge the ECB's guidance to keep interest rates low or lower for an extended period of time, which implies that the ECB would be ready to cut rates if necessary. A number of ECB policymakers have also stressed over recent weeks that the ECB's has various options at hand, including further rate cuts as well as non-standard measures such as another long-term refinancing operation. "Policymakers have at least stuck to the message that the toolbox is not empty and that the ECB has an inclination to reach into it (i.e. it has an easing bias)," said JP Morgan economist Greg Fuzesi. "Nowotny seems to disagree on both counts and has done so in public," he added. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.228 percent. The one-week rate was unchanged at 0.102 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate inched up to 0.349 percent from 0.348 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.098 percent from 0.095 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - stood at 173 billion euros, the fifth session in a row that it was below the 200 billion euro threshold, where it starts to put upward pressure on market rates. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7250 euros) ($1 = 0.7254 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Mike Collett-White)