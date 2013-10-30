FRANKFURT, Oct 30 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates remained unchanged on Wednesday after a European
Central Bank policymaker said there was no "realistic" prospect
for a cut in interest rates.
Ewald Nowotny, ECB Governing Council member, told MNI on
Tuesday the euro zone recovery was getting stronger and that
another cut in interest rates would have limited impact. There
was, however room for manoeuvre in terms of liquidity provision,
he said.
"I do not think that having a negative deposit rate is a
realistic perspective, but I also do not see a realistic
perspective of lowering the main policy rate," Nowotny said.
"Where there is room for discussion is with regard to
liquidity provision. There I see room for manoeuvre. But not
with interest rates," he said.
His comments challenge the ECB's guidance to keep interest
rates low or lower for an extended period of time, which implies
that the ECB would be ready to cut rates if necessary.
A number of ECB policymakers have also stressed over recent
weeks that the ECB's has various options at hand, including
further rate cuts as well as non-standard measures such as
another long-term refinancing operation.
"Policymakers have at least stuck to the message that the
toolbox is not empty and that the ECB has an inclination to
reach into it (i.e. it has an easing bias)," said JP Morgan
economist Greg Fuzesi.
"Nowotny seems to disagree on both counts and has done so in
public," he added.
On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
stayed at 0.228 percent.
The one-week rate was unchanged at 0.102
percent, while the six-month Euribor rate inched
up to 0.349 percent from 0.348 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
rose to 0.098 percent from 0.095 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what
the banking system needs to function - stood at 173 billion
euros, the fifth session in a row that it was below the 200
billion euro threshold, where it starts to put upward pressure
on market rates.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once
excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7250 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Mike
Collett-White)