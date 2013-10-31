FRANKFURT, Oct 31 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates rose on Thursday as the amount of money in the
market beyond what the banking system needs to function fell
close to a 2-year low.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 157 billion euros ($216.21 billion), the lowest
level since December 2011, as banks repay some of their ECB
long-term loans ahead of the upcoming health checks next year.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once
excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the
range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
The ECB said last month it was ready to cut interest rates
further or pump more cash into the system if it thought rises in
the interest rates banks charge each other to borrow were
unwarranted. The ECB is due to hold a policy meeting next week.
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday
the ECB would provide more liquidity by the time its batch of
long-term refinancing operation (LTROs) expires in early 2015.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.230 percent from 0.228 percent.
The one-week rate inched higher to 0.103
percent from 0.102 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate
rose to 0.351 percent from 0.349 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.103 percent from 0.098
percent on Wednesday.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Mike
Collett-White)