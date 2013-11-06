FRANKFURT, Nov 6 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate ticked up on Wednesday as relatively positive data left markets discounting the chance of the the European Central Bank cutting interest rates at its meeting on Thursday. With uncertainty high about what steps the ECB might signal at its policy meeting on Thursday, investors were left weighing a fresh batch of data that included euro zone services PMIs. The services report pointed to a continuing gradual recovery in the 17-country euro zone but one that remains painfully slow in many parts of the bloc. Last week's news of a shock slowdown in inflation to 0.7 percent year-on-year in October - the lowest reading since November 2009 - increased pressure on the central bank to take fresh policy action to support the euro zone recovery. Also, the relatively strong euro foreign exchange rate has worried some politicians who say it could crimp the recovery. Still, almost all money-market traders in a Reuters poll said they expected the central bank to refrain from cutting rates this month. On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.228 percent from 0.227 percent. The one-week rate inched down to 0.101 percent from 0.102 percent and the six-month Euribor rate fell to 0.340 percent from 0.341 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.089 percent from 0.092 percent. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what the banking system needs to function - in the euro zone rose to 190 billion euros, but is still relatively close to a 2-year low. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The ECB said last month it was ready to cut interest rates further or pump more cash into the system if it thought rises in the interest rates banks charge each other to borrow were unwarranted. ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said last Thursday the ECB would provide more liquidity by the time its batch of long-term refinancing operation (LTROs) expires in early 2015. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)