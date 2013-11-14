FRANKFURT, Nov 14 The main euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate fell on Thursday, a day after a European Central Bank policymaker said the central bank could start buying assets if that was needed to stave off deflation. ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that asset purchases and a negative deposit rate were options in the central bank toolkit, if it needed to take new measures to bring inflation up to its target just below 2 percent. Slowdown in annual inflation to 0.7 percent in October - the lowest reading since November 2009 - convinced the ECB that an interest rate cut was necessary last week to support the economy. The ECB decreased the main refinancing rate to 0.25 percent last week, but kept its deposit rate, which acts as a floor to money market rates, unchanged at zero. Praet said that after the rate cut inflation risks were balanced and that there was no need right now for the central bank to act. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.217 percent from 0.218 percent. The one-week rate ticked down to 0.096 percent from 0.097 percent and the six-month Euribor rate fell to 0.319 percent from 0.320 percent. The overnight Eonia rate decreased to 0.070 percent from 0.074 percent. Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the market beyond what the banking system needs to function, in the euro zone stood at 182 billion euros, relatively close to 2-year lows. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.25 percent, once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)