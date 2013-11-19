FRANKFURT, Nov 19 The main euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Tuesday as
European Central Bank policymakers struck a cautiously
optimistic tone about the euro zone recovery and gave no
indications of fresh policy action.
The ECB cut interest rates to a record low earlier this
month and said it could take them lower still to prevent the
euro zone's recovery from stalling after inflation tumbled to
0.7 percent - well below its target of just under 2 percent.
But ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday
there was no risk of deflation visible in the euro zone economy,
which was improving even if the recovery was fragile with
inflation low and credit subdued.
On Monday, another ECB policymaker, Austrian Ewald Nowotny,
said there was no need for the ECB to respond with immediate
policy reactions to below-target inflation.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, held steady
for the second day running on Tuesday at 0.218 percent.
The one-week rate rose to 0.100 percent from
0.097 percent while the six-month Euribor rate
was unchanged at 0.319 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
rose to 0.084 percent from 0.079 percent.
Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the
market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations -
stood at 176 billion euros.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the European Central Bank's main refinancing rate once excess
liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range
of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)