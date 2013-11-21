FRANKFURT, Nov 21 The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate fell on Thursday as market speculation
that the European Central Bank could take its deposit rate to
negative territory heated up.
News agency Bloomberg said on Wednesday the ECB is
considering making banks pay 0.1 percent annual interest to
deposit cash with it overnight, if it needs to take new measures
to prop up the economy and stave off deflation.
ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on
Thursday that there is only a very low risk of general deflation
in the euro zone.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.217 percent from 0.219 percent.
In contrast, the one-week rate rose to 0.108
percent from 0.100 percent and the overnight Eonia rate
rose to 0.091 percent from 0.086 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.316
percent from 0.318 percent.
Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the
market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations -
stood at 169 billion euros.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the European Central Bank's main refinancing rate once excess
liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range
of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
6 month
9 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)