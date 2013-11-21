FRANKFURT, Nov 21 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate fell on Thursday as market speculation that the European Central Bank could take its deposit rate to negative territory heated up. News agency Bloomberg said on Wednesday the ECB is considering making banks pay 0.1 percent annual interest to deposit cash with it overnight, if it needs to take new measures to prop up the economy and stave off deflation. ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday that there is only a very low risk of general deflation in the euro zone. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.217 percent from 0.219 percent. In contrast, the one-week rate rose to 0.108 percent from 0.100 percent and the overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.091 percent from 0.086 percent. The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.316 percent from 0.318 percent. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - stood at 169 billion euros. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the European Central Bank's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)